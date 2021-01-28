Canal Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $17.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $775.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,635. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $790.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $727.15. The company has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,135 shares of company stock worth $10,745,485. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

