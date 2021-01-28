Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 23 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 213,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Align Technology by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,754,000 after acquiring an additional 141,709 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Align Technology by 280.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,971,000 after acquiring an additional 139,592 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $60,017,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 80,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

ALGN traded up $22.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $532.35. 13,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,119. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $537.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.14. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $579.50.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total value of $4,867,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,171,039. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,364 shares of company stock valued at $20,375,194 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

