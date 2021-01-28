Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 677 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,976,000 after purchasing an additional 318,438 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

SUI traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.44. 4,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,522. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.49. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.