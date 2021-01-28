Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 226 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $823.08.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,153.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,179.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,047.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

