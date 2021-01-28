Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

