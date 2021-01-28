Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,244 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,481,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,432,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,312,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 843,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,960,000 after acquiring an additional 141,120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,878,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,222,021,000 after acquiring an additional 138,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $163.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.76 and a 200-day moving average of $156.75. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

