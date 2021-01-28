Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 128,496 Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,496 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Aprea Therapeutics were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.10.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APRE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

