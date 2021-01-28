Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 1,756 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Paychex by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Paychex by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Paychex by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 61,063 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,937 shares of company stock worth $18,738,353. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average is $83.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

