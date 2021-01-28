Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,289 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 2.6% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Public Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $228.05 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $240.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.60.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

