Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%.

NASDAQ CBNK traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $202.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.37. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $6,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

