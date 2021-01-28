Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after acquiring an additional 215,255 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

NYSE ES opened at $88.53 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.53.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

