Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 332 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 200,240 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after purchasing an additional 128,628 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total transaction of $874,834.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $68,220,151.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total value of $1,194,987.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,906 shares in the company, valued at $45,907,840.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,501 shares of company stock worth $35,576,050. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $756.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 259.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $846.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.37.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

