Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $4,287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 26.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 10.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Diageo by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO opened at $154.26 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.95.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.