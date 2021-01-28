Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after buying an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,935,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after buying an additional 453,363 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.83.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

