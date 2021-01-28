Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,279,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $280.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $306.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

