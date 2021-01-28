Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $98.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

