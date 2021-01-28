Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after purchasing an additional 291,084 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 2,232.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after buying an additional 283,961 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Anthem by 469.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,796,000 after buying an additional 146,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,202,000 after buying an additional 136,285 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $290.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $340.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.26.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.01. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.70.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

