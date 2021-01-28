Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,834 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,609 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,146,000 after acquiring an additional 452,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,996,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,634,000 after acquiring an additional 199,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,335,000 after acquiring an additional 267,211 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,299,000 after acquiring an additional 207,818 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.19 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.11.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

