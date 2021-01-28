Capital One Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HIW. Mizuho lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

