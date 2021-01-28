Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,735,000 after buying an additional 859,517 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 88.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after buying an additional 1,803,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,332,000 after buying an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,159,000 after purchasing an additional 305,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,380,000 after purchasing an additional 471,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.53.

COF stock opened at $102.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,441 shares of company stock valued at $27,142,033. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

