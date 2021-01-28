Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $142.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stephens began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.53.

Shares of COF opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average is $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,441 shares of company stock worth $27,142,033. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

