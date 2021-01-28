Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Down 17.5%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s stock price was down 17.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 3,433,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,936,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $120.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 6.55.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 2,304.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

