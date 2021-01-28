Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Announces Earnings Results

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%.

Shares of NYSE CMO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,451. The company has a market capitalization of $518.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.39. Capstead Mortgage has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

