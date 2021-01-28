Cardan Capital Partners LLC Acquires 479 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,033 shares of company stock worth $78,547,823. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $816.39 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $773.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,735.26, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $742.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

