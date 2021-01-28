Cardan Capital Partners LLC Acquires 741 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $128.03 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $128.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

