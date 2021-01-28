Cardan Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,030,000.

Shares of BATS XSHD opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83.

