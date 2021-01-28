Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $9.15 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $95,117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 343.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 589,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,858,000 after purchasing an additional 456,448 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 520,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,748,000 after purchasing an additional 251,293 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8,772.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 222,475 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 664,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,813,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the period.

MTUM opened at $163.56 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.06.

