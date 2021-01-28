Cardan Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 417.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 89.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 1,980.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 25.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $223,252.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,276,924 shares of company stock worth $260,378,817. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AYX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.73.

AYX opened at $123.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.59, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.21. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

