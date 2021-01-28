Cardan Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of PY stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

