Cardan Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 397.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,572 shares during the period. NetEase comprises 1.3% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $115.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.28. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $128.38.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

