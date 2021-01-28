Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,432 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 258,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLV opened at $107.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average of $111.83. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

