Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI) rose 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 3,441 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 505% from the average daily volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67.

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

About Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Cardax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an anti-inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity.

