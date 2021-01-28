Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.30 price objective on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Shares of CCL opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

