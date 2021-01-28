Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,273,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,116,000 after buying an additional 942,706 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,140 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,813 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,767,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,374,000 after acquiring an additional 63,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,777,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,262 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.