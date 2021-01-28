Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will post sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $8.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $2,853,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.7% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 162,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,899,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

CASY traded down $11.82 on Monday, hitting $195.42. 6,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,994. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

