CasinoCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16,049.00 (CSC)

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, CasinoCoin has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. CasinoCoin has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $16,049.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CasinoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin (CRYPTO:CSC) uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,536,336 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,536,316 coins. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin is a decentralized digital currency designed specifically for the regulated online gambling industry. Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built-in KYC capabilities, responsible gambling options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never before seen in the online gambling space. “

CasinoCoin Coin Trading

CasinoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

