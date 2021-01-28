Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

NYSE:CSLT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.61. 574,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,709. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $247.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Castlight Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 29,319 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $35,769.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,884.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,148 shares in the company, valued at $662,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 678,839 shares of company stock worth $821,922. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Castlight Health by 235.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 59,235 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Castlight Health by 17.6% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

