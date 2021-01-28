Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,790,000 shares, an increase of 5,150.4% from the December 31st total of 491,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 429,016,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,720,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $1.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.54. Castor Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

