Caterpillar (CAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect Caterpillar to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Caterpillar to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAT opened at $180.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.21. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.45.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,033 shares of company stock worth $5,616,163 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

