Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Reduced by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,554.9% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,677,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,163 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT opened at $180.63 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.94 and a 200-day moving average of $161.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

