Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.56. 113,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,487. The company has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,163. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.45.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

