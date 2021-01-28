cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.70. 952,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,258,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of cbdMD in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YCBD. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in cbdMD by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,439,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 574,997 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of cbdMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of cbdMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of cbdMD by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of cbdMD by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter.

cbdMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

