CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

CBTX stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $661.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CBTX’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

