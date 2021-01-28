Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.50-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.35. Celanese also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.75 EPS.

NYSE CE traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.68. 1,373,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.96 and a 200-day moving average of $116.34. Celanese has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $140.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered Celanese from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.60.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

