Celer Network Tops One Day Volume of $14.99 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $46.47 million and $14.99 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00066757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.05 or 0.00874711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.38 or 0.04140592 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @



According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

