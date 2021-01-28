Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

CLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

CLS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.33. 11,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,491. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 81,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 10.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 127,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

