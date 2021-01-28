Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Trading Down 7.1%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.96. 2,857,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 2,853,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Cemtrex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 22.83%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cemtrex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) by 257.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.41% of Cemtrex worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides IoT products, wearables, and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.