Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $512,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.84, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

