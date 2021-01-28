Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $740,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

