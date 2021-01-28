Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 1,246 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 22,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSCH stock opened at $184.80 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.43.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

